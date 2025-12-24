If Part One revealed the blueprint, and Part Two exposed the machinery, Part Three shows what happened next:

Because once North Dakota finished assembling its Carbon Cartel — the laws, the loopholes, the primacy shields, the pore-space grab, the immunity, the timelines, the exemptions — the model didn’t stay put.

It traveled.

It began showing up in states with different politics, different landscapes, different histories, but the same structural vulnerability:

A government convinced it can out-engineer the free market.

That’s the part most people miss.

This story is not about villains.

It’s not about personalities.

It’s not even about carbon.

It’s about functions — the repeatable steps any government can take to create a guaranteed-revenue system where private companies carry almost no risk, landowners carry nearly all the burden, and taxpayers backstop everything else.

Once you recognize the functions, you can spot the Cartel architecture anywhere.

The State, The School and the PPPs are working with a handful of corporations first, hoping their managed marketplace benefits the taxpayer eventually.

Wyoming: The Next State Quietly Building Its Own Carbon Cartel

If North Dakota wrote the original blueprint, Wyoming is the state studying it line-by-line and tracing its contours with carbon-colored drafting paper.