“I looked closely and Sen Hoeven and Terri Zimmerman are not holding hands in this announcement but clearly ALL policy makers need refresher in the Constitution.” - Trent Loos

Every once in a while, someone takes the long way around a point and ends up making it more clearly than if they’d tried. That’s what happened when Trent Loos opened his latest “Dakota Trails and Tails” show somewhere between the Dakota Territory, Nebraska Territory, and a chuckwagon rattling down a dirt road.

The geography didn’t matter.

The message did.

For years now, rural America has watched a strange new economy take shape—one where growth no longer comes from the best idea, the best price, or the best product, but from the strongest political orbit. And Loos, in a way that only he can, laid out what that looks like from the ground level.

His example of the day: Packet Digital in Fargo, a battery manufacturer that seems to attract public money the way prairie grass attracts wind.

Not because their technology is bad. Not because innovation isn’t needed. But because the rules of the game have changed.

When “Economic Development” Stops Looking Like a Market

Loos ran the numbers in plain prairie math:

$11.2 million in combined local incentives

$17 million from the state

A new $50 million award through federal channels

Plus earlier contracts that helped finance expansion

One company.

Dozens of competitors in the region.

Only one chosen repeatedly.

In a real market, financing follows demand.

In this system, financing follows influence.

Loos touched on something that resonates far beyond North Dakota: We’ve begun treating taxpayer dollars as venture capital, and elected officials as investment managers whose job is to “bring home the money,” even when that money was the people’s in the first place.

It’s not that innovation is bad.

It’s not that defense modernization lacks importance.

It’s not that technology companies shouldn’t grow.

It’s that the scoreboard has shifted.

Not toward production, but toward proximity.

The Question No One Likes Asked Out Loud

Some folks in the region are now asking a simple question:

Who actually owns Packet Digital?

Not because there’s a conspiracy behind the curtain — but because transparency is supposed to be the cost of taking public money.

Loos notes the connections between company leadership and state political figures. That doesn’t make the technology illegitimate. But it does make the process worth scrutinizing, especially when subsidies start stacking like cordwood.

For years, rural states have been encouraged to “compete” for development by offering bigger and bigger incentives. Grants. Credits. Special districts. Matching funds. Fast-track permitting.

Eventually the competition becomes the economic model itself.

And that’s when communities start wondering whether they’re participating in a market or a policy experiment.

The Rural Pattern: The Project Changes, The Playbook Doesn’t

Loos expanded the conversation beyond batteries:

CO₂ pipelines

Natural gas expansions

Wind projects

Data centers

Industrial storage

“Affordable” housing deals built entirely around tax credits

Different technologies, different companies, different counties — but the same structure every time:

Public money goes out the door.

Officials hold a press event.

The community is told it’s “growth.”

And rarely does anyone ask whether the growth cost more than it created.

It’s the type of quiet drift that doesn’t show up on balance sheets but absolutely shows up on a state’s long-term resilience.

Because once a system normalizes politically engineered economics, it gets very hard to reverse.

And very easy to expand.

In 2011 she was getting money as Botlink, in this pic a panel on UAS and space featured (left to right) Terri Zimmerman, CEO of Botlink; UND President Andrew Armacost; Robert Kraus, aerospace dean; Brad Rundquist, arts & sciences dean; Brian Tande, engineering dean; Mark Askelson,executive director of the Research Institute for Autonomous Systems (RIAS); and William Cromarty with Spire Global. Photo by Patrick C. Miller/UND Today.

When Citizens Become the Last Line of Accountability

Loos ends in a place many listeners probably felt in their gut before he ever said it:

This stops when people get tired of pretending this is normal.

That’s not cynicism.

That’s civic math.

Rural communities aren’t anti-development.

They’re not anti-innovation.

They’re not anti-technology.

They simply recognize when the scoreboard tilts so far that the outcome is predetermined before the first product is shipped.

The original American model wasn’t perfect, but it had one durable principle:

the people who take the risk should be the ones who reap the reward.

Today, the risk belongs to taxpayers.

The reward belongs to whichever company the political winds favor this cycle.

And the people funding it?

They get a press release and a promise of “economic growth.”

A Quiet Closing Thought

Loos isn’t arguing against batteries, agriculture, beef, or technology.

He’s questioning the system that now decides who wins long before a product ever hits a market.

That’s the heart of the whole discussion — not the company, not the headline, but the pattern.

Whether the project is a wind farm, a data center, a pipeline, or a battery plant, the deeper question is the same:

What happens to a country when public money becomes the primary engine of private success?

Dakota Trails and Tails didn’t offer a policy brief.

It offered something better:

A reminder that governance isn’t theory.

It’s lived experience.

And it shows up first — and most clearly — in the places where people still pay attention to the details.

