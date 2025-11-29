Breadcrumb: The “Launch” That Wasn’t a Launch

North Dakota Commerce publicly celebrated the “formal launch” of a new statewide tourism group — but the announcement raised more questions than it answered.

Commerce called it the North Dakota Travel Industry Alliance (NDTIA).

The legacy organization’s website still refers to itself as the North Dakota Travel Alliance Partnership (TAP).

And local reporting said the newly launched NDTIA was formerly DMAND — the Destination Marketing Association of North Dakota.

Three names. Three histories. One announcement. Zero clarity.

What makes this even stranger: none of the organizations involved — DMAND, TAP, NDTIA, or the regional tourism affiliates — appear aligned on:

which acronym is alive,

which is retired, or

which entity taxpayers are now expected to support.

Meanwhile, the so-called “launch” appears so rushed and reactive that TAP’s entire website remains live, unedited, and fully functional — still branded as TAP, still advertising memberships, and still selling board seats.

No press release from Commerce.

No coordinated rollout.

No unified messaging.

Just a sudden public celebration of a “new alliance” that the organizations themselves haven’t even synchronized around.

This isn’t a minor communications blip.

This is structural confusion — created inside the state’s own Commerce Department.

And in a tourism sector that relies heavily on subsidies, federal support, and year-round grant chasing, that kind of confusion isn’t accidental.

It’s a breadcrumb.

The Real Breadcrumb Isn’t the Acronym — It’s the Origin Story

Once you look at TAP’s still-active website, still selling memberships and board seats, it becomes clear:

The problem isn’t just conflicting acronyms —

it’s who engineered the rebrand.

Was this transition something the private tourism sector organically decided it needed?

Or was it quietly built inside North Dakota Commerce to centralize messaging, funding, and narrative control under one state-aligned umbrella?

Because when you line up:

the timing,

the branding chaos,

the misaligned public messaging, and

the total lack of coordination between TAP, DMAND, NDTIA, and Commerce…

…the pattern points in one direction:

This wasn’t industry-led. This was state-directed.

And maybe the sharper question is this:

Why are so many state-appointed tourism “representatives” suddenly shedding their legacy business identities in favor of fresh NGOs, state-approved start-ups, and Commerce-aligned corporate structures?

Everything about this rollout signals top-down consolidation:

Confusing, overlapping acronyms

Zero continuity between websites, announcements, and media coverage

No explanation for why the rebrand happened

No transparency about who initiated it

Commerce acting as the nonprofit’s marketing team

An NGO that openly sells board seats being elevated as the “official” voice of tourism

This looks less like organic industry evolution — and more like a state-manufactured restructuring.

A restructuring designed to:

control messaging

control access

control events

control narrative amplification

control policy advocacy

control who gets funding

and fold tourism into the state’s SAF + UAS + EOR + broadband + carbon-monitoring agenda

Tourism boards dissolve into alliances.

Alliances dissolve into rebrands.

Rebrands dissolve into RFPs managed by state-selected contractors.

And the public never receives a clear explanation — only a “launch” for an organization that already existed, under another name, with the same people, and the same website still online.

This isn’t confusion.

This is a breadcrumb — and it leads straight back to North Dakota Commerce.

This isn’t a launch.

This is a consolidation — dressed up as a fresh start..

Field Note: The Cold, Hard Truth About Commerce’s Role

Even someone who disagrees with every conclusion in this column — disagrees about consolidation, disagrees about narrative control, disagrees about the links between tourism, SAF, UAS, broadband, and carbon monitoring — must still confront one undeniable fact:

North Dakota Commerce created this confusion.

A neutral observer, looking only at the facts:

mismatched acronyms

contradictory announcements

un-updated websites

Commerce promoting an NGO that sells board seats

…would reach the same conclusion:

Commerce didn’t inform the marketplace — it distorted it.

And distortion by a government agency always has monetary value, even if no one wants to calculate it publicly.

Here’s the deeper issue:

Commerce no longer appears to understand the difference between public communication and public relations.

Its messaging reads less like a government agency and more like a brand influencer with a quota:

hyped language

promotional framing

selective facts

no continuity

no context

And no ethics commission, oversight body, or academic institution has stepped in to ask why a state agency is amplifying one nonprofit over others — or reshaping an entire industry through social media posts.

But the evidence is right there:

Commerce is no longer announcing developments — it is engineering narratives.

And in doing so, it is reshaping the marketplace it is supposed to steward.

Breadcrumb: A State-Sponsored NGO… to Manage Other NGOs

North Dakota already had:

ND Aviation Association

ND Aeronautics Commission

ND Aviation Council

ND Tourism Division

TAP

DMAND

ND Travel Industry groups

Regional tourism councils

ND Native American Tourism Alliance

Then the state helped stand up another nonprofit — NDTIA — to “coordinate” the others.

An NGO of NGOs.

Board seats are sold.

Membership packages sell access.

And Commerce markets the NGO as if it were a state agency.

This isn’t organic demand.

This is state-manufactured consolidation.

Breadcrumb: The Goals Are Smaller Than the Acronym

NDTIA’s mission statements are:

vague

nonspecific

generic

shorter than the organization’s name

It’s reaction marketing: shout now, fix later, and keep spending in the meantime.

There is no:

measurable objective

governance structure

performance metric

financial transparency

taxpayer impact disclosure

public benefit definition

It’s branding without substance — a continuity error built into the blueprint.

Breadcrumb: Commerce Boosts a Political Action Group

NDTIA performs:

lobbying

government relations

policy shaping

advocacy

event planning

But Commerce publicly presents it as a “tourism partner.”

That transforms a taxpayer-funded agency into a PR arm for a private political advocacy group whose board seats are literally pay-to-play.

This isn’t tourism development.

It’s political marketing.

Breadcrumb: Redundant, Confusing, and Paid for by You

Step back and look at the full picture:

An older NGO was rebranded.

A second NGO dissolved into it.

Commerce announced the new name incorrectly.

Media repeated two different names.

The state endorsed the wrong acronym.

The nonprofit sells board seats.

Taxpayer dollars help promote it.

This isn’t “industry alignment.”

It’s state-created redundancy that taxpayers will eventually be told to fix.

Breadcrumb: An NGO for the Aviation + SAF + UAS + Data Future

Behind the tourism smoke:

North Dakota is preparing for:

Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF)

UAS corridors

autonomous aviation

airspace-based carbon monitoring

statewide broadband tied to ag + energy oversight

The new “Alliance” gives the state a centralized NGO to gatekeep:

access

grants

partnerships

policy language

federal funding eligibility

This is another tourism contribution to Cracking the Code.

Control the NGO.

Control the industry.

Control the subsidies.

Control the message.

Breadcrumb: Media Covered the Promotion, Not the Reality

A Google search reveals something stunning:

Every article covered the announcement.

Zero articles covered the substance.

No journalist asked:

who paid for the rebrand

why two names were used

why Commerce misannounced it

why TAP’s website is still live

why a political advocacy NGO is being marketed as a tourism authority

how this aligns with the state’s SAF/UAS agenda

The only hard evidence is on the NGO’s website — which shows a political advocacy group wearing a tourism costume.

Breadcrumb: The Travel Bureaucracy Is Expanding as Federal Tourism Dollars Shrink

At the same moment North Dakota is:

losing federal tourism support

seeing weaker summer projections

receiving reduced marketing grants

chasing subsidies

launching new task forces

…it is building more tourism NGOs, not fewer.

That isn’t strategic growth.

It’s bureaucratic bloat disguised as coordination.

Field Note: What This Means

All of these breadcrumbs reflect the same architecture used in the Carbon Cartel playbook:

Create a new NGO. Have Commerce legitimize it. Have media amplify the talking points. Use the NGO to shape policy and access. Sell board seats to select insiders. Use “industry unity” as cover for political engineering.

The same structure used for:

carbon pipelines

SAF hubs

UAS corridors

pore-space aggregation

carbon storage zones

university-affiliated lobbying centers

Tourism isn’t an exception.

It’s simply the latest sector brought under the Cracking the Code framework.

Breadcrumb: The Sara Otte Coleman Link — When Appointments Become Architecture

To understand the tourism realignment in North Dakota, you have to understand one key figure: Sara Otte Coleman, the longtime Director of Tourism and Marketing.

Her role is not incidental.

It is structural.

Coleman was appointed to the position by then-Governor John Hoeven, now US Senator, and her tenure has spanned multiple administrations. Over time, she has become one of the most durable connective points between:

state government

tourism policy

federally coordinated branding efforts

state-aligned nonprofit networks

emerging UAS, SAF, and broadband initiatives

In other words: she is a stabilizing node in the state’s long-running strategy to align public communication, economic development, and industry messaging under a unified state narrative.

This doesn’t make her a villain.

It makes her a link — a functional hinge between state policy and the NGO landscape that keeps expanding around it.

Why this matters in the current tourism rebrand

When Commerce elevates an NGO like NDTIA while multiple legacy groups (TAP, DMAND, regional bureaus) are left in confusion, Coleman’s long-standing institutional influence fills a vacuum:

She becomes the public face of state-backed tourism messaging.

Her department becomes the gatekeeper for what is amplified and what is ignored.

And her continuity provides political cover for rapid structural changes that might otherwise draw scrutiny.

Again, the issue isn’t intent — it’s impact.

When an appointed position controls messaging for an entire sector dependent on state grant cycles, federal subsidies, and public-driven promotion, the distinction between public service and state-directed narrative management becomes increasingly thin.

A quiet but critical link in the Code

Coleman’s career offers a case study in how long-term appointments become part of the machinery:

Governors change.

Legislatures change.

NGO names change.

Branding changes.

Acronyms shift.

But the function remains the same.

She represents the continuity point that keeps the system running as agencies, NGOs, and “alliances” rotate around her.

That continuity is precisely what allows:

rapid rebrands

overlapping organizations

state-led messaging pushes

centralized tourism narratives

and cross-sector alignment (tourism + UAS + SAF + broadband)

to happen with little resistance or public debate.

Sara Otte Coleman is not the cause of the tourism consolidation — but she is an essential link in the architecture.

Her appointment by Hoeven, her long-term leadership, and her alignment with successive administrations make her a central figure in understanding how this new “tourism alliance” fits into the broader pattern of state-directed NGO ecosystems.

She is a reminder that systems are built not only through statutes and reorganizations — but through the people whose roles quietly endure while the structures around them keep shifting.

Closing Line

If the tourism sector feels more aligned with political agendas than public needs, there’s a reason:

North Dakota’s Commerce and Tourism leadership are appointed roles, and appointed roles almost always behave like extensions of the office that selects them.

Over time, this creates a quiet but powerful dynamic: Agencies stop functioning as neutral stewards of an industry and begin functioning as loyal amplifiers of the person who put them in the chair.

The public sees “state policy.”

Insiders see something closer to brand management for the appointing class.

This isn’t conspiracy — it’s structural gravity.

When accountability runs upward instead of outward, agencies drift toward serving political interests rather than the statewide public interest.

Chuck Carbondale has worked at the intersection of communications and the energy industry for over 25 years. He has crafted messaging strategies for industry leaders, independent operators, and public utilities alike. Known for his sharp insight and unflinching analysis, he brings a seasoned, behind-the-scenes perspective to energy policy, market dynamics, and the evolving role of public perception. A staunch advocate for transparent communication and free market principles, Chuck’s work bridges boardrooms, work sites, and policy forums with equal fluency.