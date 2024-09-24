Court Blocks New Federal Drilling Permits at Delaware-Sized Oil and Gas Field
At the Converse County Oil and Gas Project, a court found that a BLM analysis of groundwater grossly overestimated the amount available for drilling.
A judge has temporarily blocked the federal government from issuing new oil and gas drilling permits in a Delaware-sized energy field in Converse County, citing erroneous data that overstated the amount of available groundwater.
Two conservation groups and the defendant — the U.S. Department of the Interior — must now suggest a remedy, U.S. District Judg…