Council of EU Agrees Negotiating Mandate on ESG Ratings
The new rules aim to strengthen the reliability and comparability of ESG ratings by improving the transparency and integrity of the operations of ESG ratings providers.
The Council of EU reached an agreement on its negotiating mandate on a proposal for a regulation on environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings, with the aim of boosting investor confidence in sustainable products.
ESG ratings provide an opinion on a company’s or a financial instrument’s sustainability profile, by assessing its exposure to sustain…