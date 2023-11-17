Cotton Bowl Ranked Best Stadium to Smoke, MetLife the Worst
Unlike other stadiums, the Cotton Bowl still has nearby external smoking areas, despite cigarettes and vapes being banned on the premises.
A new ranking has revealed which football stadiums are best for smokers, with Dallas’ Cotton Bowl named top - and MetLife Stadium the worst
Each stadium was scored out of 10 based on three key factors, analyzing their smoking provisions, crowd levels, and exit accessibility
