Costco Offering Prescriptions, Free Arby's and why some Hot Wheels are Flipping Fast
A weekly look at what some national advertisers are up to in the marketplace.
Here’s what some national advertisers are up to this week:
Costco has started offering prescriptions through a partnership with healthcare startup Sesame.
For $179, members can get a prescription for the GLP-1 weight loss drug plus a meeting with a doctor or specialist. Members who get the drug are also able to message a doctor with questions or issues a…