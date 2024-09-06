Cory Partners with Shell Catalysts & Technologies and Technip Energies to Advance Carbon Capture Project
Cory is aiming to be net zero by 2030, and capturing the carbon dioxide from the non-recyclable waste it processes is central to achieving this.
Cory has announced a strategic partnership with Shell Catalysts & Technologies and Technip Energies on its planned carbon capture and storage (CCS) project.
