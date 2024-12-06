Conservative Justices Lean Toward Allowing Tennessee’s Ban on Gender Affirming Care
Liberal justices say it’s clear the law is based on sex classification.
A conservative U.S. Supreme Court appears ready to side with Tennessee in upholding the state’s ban on gender affirming care for minors, a case likely to set legal precedent on equal protection for transgender children.
A decision from the court isn’t expected until June 2025, but Republican-appointed justices such as Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, and B…