Connected Media at a Connected Crossroad in Media Buying
“Can increasing connected TV and digital media allocations fix all of linear TV’s woes? Unfortunately, no,” Cumulus Media/Westwood One Audio Active Group Chief Insights Officer Pierre Bouvard says.
Note to media buyers: last year's frequently-used media plan allocating two-thirds of spend to linear TV, and the remaining third to connected TV and digital media, will reach 12% fewer persons 18+ now, according to Nielsen.
In fact, Nielsen Media Impact's analysis shows that not only does the mix of 65% linear, 10% CTV, and 25% digital result in lower r…