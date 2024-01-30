Congressman Wants ‘Warning Labels’ On Cars That Don’t Have AM Radio
“Buying a car without AM radio is like buying a car without an emergency parking brake."
The fight to keep AM radio inside all dashboards, including electric vehicles, played out in front of a Paramus, NJ Tesla dealership on Monday, as Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) announced a new battlefront.
He is calling on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to act against automakers that exclude AM, including adopting a requirement that ca…