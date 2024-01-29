Congressman Lawler Introduces Bill to Improve Soil Health on Farms
The bill, which is supported by several House Democrats, would make improvements to the United States Food and Drug Administration’s Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) programs and others.
Congressman Mike Lawler (R, NY-17) has introduced the Innovative Practices for Soil Health Act, legislation to improve soil health on farms and support sustainable alternatives to annual agriculture by improving federal conservation programs to ensure they are better able to support farmers who incorporate perennial systems and agroforestry into their o…