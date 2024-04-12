Congress Considers Bill that would let Americans Opt-Out of Targeted Advertising
The American Privacy Rights Act is designed to give Americans more control over their personal data.
One of online advertising’s strongest selling points against traditional mediums could be undermined if a bipartisan effort in Congress proves successful. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) and Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA), the chairs of the Senate and House Commerce Committees, respectively, have jointly introduced a bill that would allow individuals …