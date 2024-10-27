Como Park Zoo to Partner with Honeywell for Energy Upgrades
The city is expected to save $1.8-million in energy and operational savings over the next three years.
Como Park Zoo and Honeywell have teamed up to support St. Paul's Climate Action Goals. The Zoo broke ground on an expansive automation and energy efficiency project on Thursday that will help achieve carbon neutrality for city operations by 2030 and also reduce costs by focusing on more sustainable equipment and new control strategies in the Primates, P…