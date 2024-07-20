Commuter Levels Climb as Workers Return To Office
As of June of this year, the analysis says, more than 70% of employed adults were commuting to away-from-home jobs.
Katz Radio Group says its analysis of recent data from YouGov suggests a clear trending away from work-from-home (WFH) culture in favor of a commute to workplaces beyond home.
