Community Solar Funding Next Big Subsidized Wave in Energy
Inflation Reduction Act program puts public and private capital to work in communities looking for a surge in solar subsidies.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced initial guidance on the design of the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund (GGRF) program, created by President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act.
EPA published two Federal Assistance Listings outlining key parameters of the grant competitions that will ultimately award nearly $27 billion to leverage priva…