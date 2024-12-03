Colorado Grocery Worker Sues Kroger, Albertsons over ‘No-Poach Agreement’
“I want to stand up for all the workers who were harmed by this corporate abuse,” Morgan said in a statement.
A Colorado grocery store worker has filed a lawsuit against Kroger and Albertsons alleging the companies illegally colluded by entering into a “no-poach” agreement amid a 2022 strike against King Soopers.
The class action lawsuit alleges the two grocery store giants struck a deal to prevent Albertsons, which operates Safeway stores in Colorado, from hiri…