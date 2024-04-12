Colorado GOP Ousts Reporter from Event, Claiming ‘Unfair’ Coverage
Meanwhile, the state GOP didn’t pay its full-time staff in April – a first in 20 years.
According to the Washington Post, Colorado veteran journalist Sandra Fish was kicked out of the Colorado’s GOP assembly. The Colorado Republican Party expelled Fish from its event in Pueblo, Colo., on Saturday after she was told the party chairman finds her reporting “very unfair.”
A sheriff’s deputy escorted the longtime reporter out, drawing backlash …