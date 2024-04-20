Colorado Enacts First Law to Protect Consumer Brainwave Data
These devices, which can range from medical equipment to consumer wearables, have the capability to gather detailed and personal information directly from an individual’s brain activity.
Colorado has become the first state in the United States to enact legislation aimed at protecting the privacy of brainwave data. Governor Jared Polis signed the bill into law on April 18, 2024, marking a significant step forward in the field of data privacy and neurotechnology.
As reported by Reuters, the new law addresses growing concerns over the poten…