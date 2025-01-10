Colorado can now Issue Licenses to Psychedelic Mushroom Therapy Facilitators
First healing centers offering psilocybin expected to open in early summer.
Coloradans will soon be able to take psychedelic mushrooms in a regulated environment as the state’s natural medicine program finishes taking shape this year.
The voter-approved program will allow licensed facilitators to conduct therapeutic sessions using psilocybin, the active ingredient found in “magic mushrooms,” starting in 2025. Colorado voters app…