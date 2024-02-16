CO2 Storage Hub Seeks 80,000 Acres Across PA, OH and WV
Underground, that carbon dioxide would spread out across some 80,000 acres, a storage field capable of hosting 5 million tons of CO2 a year for 30 years.
Omaha, Neb.-based Tenaska is developing a Tri-State CCS Hub. CCS stands for carbon capture and sequestration, but Tenaska’s role will be in the second category. Its vision involves collecting carbon dioxide captured by industrial plants and injecting it into 20 to 30 wells across the three states, with three wells to be sited in Washington County. Under…