CO2 Leak at Hai Long Onshore Substation Causes Loss of Life
As reported last week, 17 people were rushed to a hospital after what the initial assessment showed to be a CO2 leak from the fire suppression equipment.
OffShoreWind.biz is reporting that The CO2 leak that hospitalized 17 people working at the Hai Long onshore substation site in Changhua, Taiwan, on 20 August has claimed at least one life. On 27 August, the Hai Long Offshore Wind consortium issued a statement saying there was “loss of life” following the incident.
