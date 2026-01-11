CNET Reveals CES 2026 Best of Show to AI Toys and Dancing Robots
CES 2026’s biggest reveals are now behind us, but there’s still much to discover about the top highlights and coolest tech that’s on display at the world’s biggest technology conference here in Las Vegas.
Make sure to check out the finalists and winners of the official CES 2026 awards chosen by the CNET Group, especially the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold for its win of the coveted Best Overall award.
We’re rounding up all our major coverage below and continue to check out our live blog as we make our final dives through the technology that was on display at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Best of CES
We Explored CES 2026. Here’s the Cool and Smart Tech That Blew Our Minds
CES 2026: These 32 Tech Products Made Some of the Biggest Impressions
Everything cute at CES
Lego Smart Bricks Light Up With Jedi Magic in Coming Star Wars Set. I’m Already Obsessed
Finally, I’ve Found a Worthy Successor to the Iconic ‘90s Tamagotchi
Xreal’s Latest Glasses Get Better and Cheaper. And There’s a Switch Dock, Too
Yes, This Swimming RoboTurtle Is Adorable. It Also Has an Important Environmental Mission
This Lollipop Plays Tunes in Your Head Using Bone Conduction. I Tried It and Was Floored
Mobile tech at CES
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Hands-On: This May Be the Phone-Tablet Hybrid We’ve Been Waiting For
My Clicks Communicator Hands-On: Boldly Going Where Phones Have Been Before
Honor’s Audacious Robot Phone Is Real and I Just Got a First Glimpse
Why Plaud’s Newest Tiny AI Gadget Is My CES 2026 Secret Weapon
Motorola Razr Fold Debuts to Take On Samsung and Google’s Book-Style Phones
The New Shokz OpenFit Pro Buds Have Noise Reduction, but That’s Not Why I Like Them
Dreaming of a Cable-Free World? I Think I Just Saw the Future of Wireless Power
Fender Offers Up Its First Wireless Headphones, With Emphasis on Battery Life
Pebble’s Bringing Its Round Watch Back, This Time With Revamps
Belkin’s CES 2026 Lineup Can Keep Your Phone Charged for Days (and Protect Its Screen, Too)
I Wore Razer’s Project Motoko at CES 2026: Like Smart Glasses, but in Headphone Form
Home tech at CES
Combo Washer-Dryer Machines Are Finally Worth It. LG’s New Model Proves It
LG’s Laundry-Folding Home Robot Made Its Debut at CES. We Saw It in Action
I’ve Never Seen a Robot Vacuum Conquer Stairs Like This Before
What It’s Like to Slice Food With an Ultrasonic Knife That Vibrates 30,000 Times Per Second
The Coolest Thing at CES? You Won’t Believe How Fast This Ice Maker Makes Ice
How a New Fridge With Built-In Barcode Scanner Could Change Grocery Shopping Forever
This Water Heater Mines Bitcoin. It Could Help Solve AI’s Energy Problem
Aqara’s New Home Sensor Is Blind but Brilliant: Here’s How It Watches You
Govee’s Dazzling Smart Light Turns Boring Ceilings Into Skies, Maps and More
Handy New Tech Upgrades Old Home Ceiling Fans With Smart Bonuses
This Genius Water Monitor and Leak Detector Simply Clamps On to Pipes, No Install Required
TV and audio at CES
CES 2026 Showcases the Future of TVs. Learn Which Display Tech Will Make the Biggest Splash
LG Rolls Out Its W6 Wallpaper OLED TV With Ultra-High Brightness
Hisense’s 116-Inch MiniLED TV Gets Cyan Pixel for Even More Colors
Hisense FollowMe TV on Wheels Doesn’t Actually Follow You Around
Computers at CES
Lenovo Debuts Space Frame Design in Latest ThinkPads at CES 2026
Lenovo’s Legion Pro Rollable Concept Is a Commitment to Big Screen Gaming on the Go
Acer Rallies Around Thinness, Toughness and Durability With Its New Swift Edge
Nvidia’s Gaming Announcements at CES 2026 Are All About the Software
TCL’s New Display Glasses Are the First I’ve Seen With HDR, and the View Is Vivid
I Made an AI Clone of Myself. It Made Me Believe Maybe This Isn’t Sci-Fi Nonsense
Robots at CES 2026
CES 2026: These Robots and AI Tools Dominated the Show Floor
Boston Dynamics’ New Atlas Robot Makes Public Debut With Jaunty Human Walk
Emily at CES Signals the Next Phase of Human-AI Relationships, and It’s Intimate
Qualcomm Bets Big on Robotics, Beginning With This Bendy-Backed Humanoid
The World’s First Carpet-Washing Modular Robot Vacuum Might Come From an Unknown Startup I Saw at CES
This Necklace Lets You Bring a Personal AI Companion With You Everywhere
I’d Struggle to Walk Up That Hill. Mammotion’s Robot Mower Scaled It With Ease
Mobility at CES 2026
This Phone-Sized Solid-State Battery Is Already Powering a Production EV
Uber Unveils Its ‘Most Luxurious Robotaxi,’ in Partnership With Lucid and Nuro
CES 2026: Segway Debuts 2 New E-Bikes and an e-Dirtbike Along With New Accessories
The 5 Most Interesting Health Technology Trends I Spotted at CES 2026
This Pocket-Sized Laboratory Can Detect 2 Common Food Allergens in Minutes
Withings’ New Smart Scale Turns Your Daily Weigh-In Into a Longevity Check
To see the entire list, click here
