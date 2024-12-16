Clinical Trial: Transdermal Application of Plant-Derived Cannabinoids Significantly Mitigates Diabetic Neuropathy
Prior studies have similarly shown that a wide range of cannabis formulations, including vaporized cannabis flower, oral CBD extracts, and aerosolized THC can mitigate neuropathic pain.
The transdermal application of oil extracts containing plant-derived cannabinoids significantly reduces diabetic neuropathy, according to clinical data published in the journal Medical Cannabis and Cannabinoids.
A team of Thai investigators conducted a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial involving 100 patients diagnosed…