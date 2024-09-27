Clinical Trial: Topical Application of Hemp Seed Oil Reduces Osteoarthritic Knee Pain
Researchers reported that the topical application of hemp seed oil provided therapeutic effects similar to those of diclofenac and superior to those of the placebo.
The daily topical application of hemp seed oil improves osteoarthritic knee pain, according to placebo-controlled clinical trial data published in the journal Pain Management Nursing.
Iranian investigators assessed the efficacy of cold-pressed hemp seed oil versus either placebo or the NSAID diclofenac (aka Voltaren) in 90 patients with osteoarthritic kn…