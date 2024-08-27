Clinical Trial: Plant-Derived Cannabis Extracts Safe and Effective for Treating Refractory Nausea
Australian investigators assessed the use of standardized cannabis extracts versus placebo in 147 patients undergoing intravenous chemotherapy.
The administration of cannabis extracts containing equal percentages of THC and CBD safely and effectively relieves refractory nausea and vomiting in patients undergoing chemotherapy, according to randomized clinical trial data published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.
