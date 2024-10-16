Clinical Trial: Oral THC Significantly Reduces Agitation in Alzheimer’s Patients
Investigators affiliated with John Hopkins University in Baltimore and Tufts University in Boston assessed the safety and efficacy of dronabinol versus placebo in 75 patients with severe Alzheimer’s.
Baltimore, MD: The twice-daily administration of dronabinol capsules (FDA-approved, synthetically produced THC) significantly mitigates agitation in patients with Alzheimer’s disease (AD), according to placebo-controlled clinical trial data presented at the 2024 International Psychogeriatric Association conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
