Clinical Trial: CBD Dosing Reduces Daytime Fatigue Compared to Placebo
A team of Croatian researchers assessed the use of CBD versus placebo on participants’ quality of life.
CBD administration is associated with decreased daytime fatigue and improved psychological well-being, according to randomized placebo-controlled data published in the journal Cannabis and Cannabinoid Research.
