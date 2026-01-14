For years, the tension between climate activists and major oil companies has centered on emissions targets, production cuts, and the pace of transition. Now, that debate is shifting. Instead of focusing solely on carbon reduction, a coalition of climate-focused shareholders is asking a different question: what happens to oil companies if demand itself begins to decline?

That is the heart of the new shareholder resolutions being filed against BP and Shell by the Dutch activist investor group Follow This and a coalition of European institutional investors. Their request is not for immediate production cuts or sweeping policy statements, but for something more structural and financial: detailed, long-term business planning that shows how these companies will protect shareholder value in scenarios where oil and gas demand weakens over time.

This represents a notable evolution in the climate-investor playbook. Rather than positioning the debate as purely environmental, it reframes it as one of corporate resilience, risk management, and financial transparency.

In short, this is no longer just about emissions. It is about economics.

From Climate Pressure to Capital Planning

Follow This has spent nearly a decade filing shareholder resolutions aimed at pushing oil majors to align their strategies with climate targets. While those efforts at times gained meaningful support, momentum slowed in 2025 as investor enthusiasm softened. The group openly acknowledged that its earlier approach was losing traction.

Now, the emphasis has changed. The new resolutions call on BP and Shell to show how their business models hold up under declining demand scenarios, including those outlined by the International Energy Agency (IEA). That means:

Ten-year outlooks instead of short-term forecasts

Clear capital expenditure strategies

Production expectations

Free cash flow projections

Balance sheet resilience under demand-decline assumptions

This is a direct challenge to one of the industry’s long-standing pillars: that oil and gas demand will remain strong enough for long enough to justify continued upstream investment.

Whether one agrees with the premise or not, the question itself is financially legitimate. Investors want to know how risk is being managed, not just how resources are being produced.

Who Is Behind the Push?

The coalition includes more than 20 institutional investors representing approximately €1.5 trillion in assets under management. These are not fringe players. They include pension funds, insurance investment arms, and large European asset managers.

Their involvement gives the resolutions weight. This is not symbolic activism; it is shareholder governance pressure.

What they are effectively asking is:

If demand declines, what is your business plan? And if it doesn’t decline, how does that strategy differ?

Either way, transparency becomes the core demand.

The Demand Debate: Certainty vs. Assumption

The IEA has issued multiple demand scenarios. Some show oil consumption peaking around 2030 under aggressive climate policies. Others show continued growth well into the 2040s and beyond under current policy frameworks.

This uncertainty is exactly why investors want clarity.

Oil companies typically argue that global energy demand is still rising, particularly in developing economies, and that hydrocarbons will remain foundational to transportation, industry, agriculture, and energy security for decades. That argument is grounded in real infrastructure, demographics, and economics.

Activist shareholders argue that failing to prepare for decline risks stranded assets, weakened cash flows, and overinvestment in long-cycle projects that may not pay off.

Both perspectives exist simultaneously, and neither is irrational.

What the resolutions demand is not a surrender to one worldview, but evidence that companies are stress-testing both.

What This Means for BP and Shell

For BP and Shell, this request cuts into a sensitive area: how they communicate confidence in hydrocarbons while demonstrating adaptability.

Their challenge is not technical. It is narrative.

They must show:

Confidence in their core business

Discipline in capital allocation

Preparedness for multiple future energy scenarios

Protection of dividends and shareholder returns

Long-term operational flexibility

This does not require abandoning oil and gas. It requires proving that oil and gas companies are not single-outcome businesses.

In many ways, this is what energy companies have always done. The difference is that investors now want the modeling publicly documented and defensible under declining demand assumptions.

Energy Is Not the Enemy. Poor Planning Is.

One of the most important distinctions here is that this is not an attack on energy itself. Oil and gas remain essential to modern civilization. Transportation, manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare, and infrastructure depend on it.

The issue is not whether hydrocarbons matter. They do.

The issue is whether leadership is planning with intellectual honesty about uncertainty.

Good energy policy and good energy business both depend on planning for complexity, not certainty.

A New Phase of Shareholder Power

This moment signals a deeper transformation in shareholder activism. It is no longer only about ethics, emissions, or symbolism. It is about governance mechanics, capital efficiency, and scenario credibility.

Whether BP and Shell agree with the premise of declining demand is almost secondary. What matters is whether they can demonstrate strategic intelligence across multiple possible futures.

That is not activism.

That is corporate maturity.

And in a world where energy decisions shape national economies, security, and living standards, mature planning is not optional. It is a responsibility.

