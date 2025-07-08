Climate Action, "Future of Work" and Scope 3 Emissions
Plus President Harry Truman formally launched a Presidential Committee on Government Contract Compliance, one of the first federal efforts to promote anti-discrimination practices in companies.
Welcome to This Day in ESG History—where each date reveals how Environmental, Social, and Governance values shape not just companies and countries, but character. It’s July 8, and today’s ESG spotlight brings us stories of public service, corporate introspection, climate action, and one of the greatest governance evolutions ever documented in American p…