CJ Selecta Accelerates ESG Management to Stop Amazon Deforestation
Completely moving away from purchasing soybeans from the Amazon as part of its Seed Project to preserve the environment.
CJ Selecta, the Brazil-based Soy Protein Concentrate (SPC) producer and a subsidiary of South Korea-based CJ CheilJedang, announced on April 5 that it would no longer purchase any soybeans from the Amazon rainforest starting this year.
This decision comes just two years after the company declared itself "deforestation-free" in 2021, achieving the goal a…