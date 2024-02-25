Chord Energy and Enerplus Creating Premier ESG Company for the Bakken
The combined Williston-Focused E&P Company will maintain and build upon its commitment to ESG and sustainability excellence and capitalize on combined best practices.
Chord Energy Corporation and Enerplus Corporation announced they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement under which Chord will combine with Enerplus in an approximately $11 billion stock and cash transaction with an Environmental Social Governance (ESG) commitment.
The combined company will have a premier Williston Basin position with dee…