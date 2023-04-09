Choice Hotels Demonstrates ESG Action in ESG Report
HERtels, phasing out single-use polystyrene products and Sustainable Scope goals highlight this year's ESG Report for the global hotel chain.
Choice Hotels has raised the bar in sustainable hotel management. The recent ESG (Environmental Social and Governance) report released by Choice Hotels International highlights actions that would allow the company to reduce utility costs, save time for franchisees, and increase Choice’s ESG commitments. Those steps include new energy- and water-saving …