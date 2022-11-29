China's Version Of TikTok Much Different Than America's
Chinese Users under 14 are shown life-hacks, science and educational videos, not singing or twerking.
Recently, CBS’ “60 Minutes,” did a feature on TikTok and it was pointed out that the U.S. version of TikTok, a Chinese-owned social media platform, is different than the Chinese version of the app,
What's even more alarming is the experiential terms used for the two versions - opium and spinach.
“It’s almost like [Chinese company Bytedance] recognize[s…