China's Rare Earth Mineral Move Could Impact Global Electronics and Inflation
The rarest minerals on the planet are now showing how much global power China has in the New World.
According to Nikkei Asia, China is considering prohibiting exports of certain rare-earth magnet technology in a move that would counter the U.S.'s advantage in the high-tech arena.
Officials are planning amendments to a technology export restriction list, which was last updated in 2020.
The revisions would either ban or restrict exports of technology to p…