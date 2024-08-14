China’s Natural Gas Consumption, Production, and Imports all Increased in 2023
Residential and commercial natural gas consumption in China has grown every year since 2014, almost tripling from 3.6 Bcf/d in 2014 to 9.3 Bcf/d in 2023.
In 2023, 7%, or 2.6 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d), more natural gas was consumed in China than in 2022, after a decline of 1.1% in 2022 when economic growth was slower, mainly due to China’s zero-COVID policies, leading to a reduction in natural gas consumption.
Last year, annual natural gas consumption increased in all economic sectors within China…