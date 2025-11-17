China is accelerating its transformation into one of the world’s most structured and expansive ESG reporting environments. From stock exchanges rolling out new disclosure rules to state-owned enterprises (SOEs) publishing record numbers of sustainability reports, 2024–2025 has marked a significant shift in the scale and ambition of China’s ESG framework.

Mandatory Reporting Expands Across Major Exchanges

China’s regulatory momentum continues to build. In January, the SSE confirmed that 1,193 listed companies issued ESG reports in 2024—representing 52% of all listed firms and a 6-point jump year-on-year.

This surge follows a joint decision by the SSE and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange requiring large-cap companies to publish ESG reports by 2026, covering roughly 500 firms in the first wave. The Beijing Stock Exchange—which hosts fewer than 5% of listed companies—has issued voluntary guidelines only.

“The initial reporting burden…is likely to be manageable,” says Yoshi Yue of Sustainable Fitch.

“China is taking a phased, locally tailored approach that increasingly aligns with global standards.”

The structure mirrors other areas of Chinese policy: set attainable short-term goals first, expand ambition later.

New Technical Guidelines: Emissions, Energy, Water

In September, the SSE issued more detailed guidance instructing companies how to calculate, present, and verify key environmental data. The guidelines outline:

Carbon emissions methodologies

Energy-utilization metrics

Water-use accounting formulas

Disclosure formats and definitions

The goal is to eliminate ambiguity and move Chinese companies toward standardized, comparable data—similar to the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) framework.

“China’s ESG strategy is rooted in domestic priorities—dual carbon goals, energy transition, and strengthening export competitiveness,” Yue adds.

Toward a National Sustainability Disclosure System

In April, the Ministry of Finance advanced China’s first nationwide sustainability-reporting standards, applicable to all companies, public or private.

This is the opening step toward a national ESG disclosure system by 2027, covering:

Climate risk and opportunity assessments

Governance structures

Strategy alignment

Transition planning

Environmental impacts

Legal analysts say this is intended to push companies to develop full transition plans and prepare for integration with global capital markets.

“A national system will encourage more comprehensive green-transition planning,” says Jane Chen of Clifford Chance.

But she warns that many firms lack ESG expertise, data infrastructure, and internal capacity, potentially slowing implementation.

State-Owned Enterprises Lead the Way

Much of the sector’s early sophistication comes from SOEs and financial institutions. China’s central bank issued green finance rules in 2016, and policymakers have since expanded expectations for SOE environmental transparency.

By 2024:

379 out of 409 listed SOEs published ESG reports

SOEs outperformed the broader market, where fewer than 50% of listed companies disclosed ESG data

The government promoted green bond issuance and climate reporting norms

Yi Xuedong of the SASAC research center declared 2024 the start of China’s ESG “golden age,” citing rapidly improving oversight and policy coordination.

Meanwhile, the OECD’s Global Corporate Sustainability Report 2025 shows:

99% disclosure across China’s financial sector

94% disclosure in energy

65% disclosure in tech and industrial firms

Global Regulatory Forces: The EU Wild Card

China’s ESG strategy is heavily influenced by global supply-chain expectations. Even with turbulence in EU sustainability rules—including the narrow vote rejecting the omnibus directive package—analysts say China is unlikely to slow its ESG rollout.

“Whether the EU scales back or tightens CSDDD may not derail China’s ESG strategy—only its pace,” says Yue.

Despite U.S. political backlash against ESG and reduced SEC climate rules, pressure from EU buyers and multinational supply chains remains strong. China’s policy position reflects a desire to secure its role as a stable, attractive link in global low-carbon manufacturing networks.

The Bigger Picture

China’s ESG evolution is not simply about compliance—it’s a strategic economic policy:

Strengthen competitiveness in global supply chains

Prepare companies for international capital requirements

Build the data infrastructure needed for carbon markets and transition finance

Support national dual-carbon goals ahead of 2030 and 2060 milestones

While capacity gaps remain, especially among smaller firms, the architecture for a national ESG system is rapidly taking shape.

Conclusion

China’s ESG disclosure framework is expanding in scope, sophistication, and strategic importance. With stock exchanges leading the charge and the Ministry of Finance building a national system, China is positioning itself as one of the world’s most structured ESG-reporting jurisdictions.

Even amid global regulatory uncertainty, the country’s direction is clear: ESG reporting is now a core component of industrial policy, supply-chain alignment, and economic competitiveness.

