China Unveils New ESG Rules
The new regulations would encompass companies listed on key stock indexes, constituting more than half of the combined market value of China’s major exchanges.
In a move aimed at aligning with European ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) standards and reviving investor confidence, China has proposed new disclosure regulations requiring over 400 of its largest companies to publish sustainability reports by 2026.
The announcement, made through draft guidelines released this month by China’s three main exc…