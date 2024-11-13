Chicago Midway Brings SAF Supply with Southwest and Valero Deal
The announcement marks Illinois’ largest Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) supply agreement to date with a minimum of 3.6 million gallons of neat SAF in early 2025.
Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) announced a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) supply agreement with Valero Marketing and Supply Company (Valero), a subsidiary of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO), to bring SAF to Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) in the state's largest announced SAF supply agreement.
As part of the two-year agreement, South…