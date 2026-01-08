Chevron’s Gorgon Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) facility is integrated with the Gorgon Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project on Barrow Island, Western Australia. The CCS system is designed to capture carbon dioxide (CO₂) separated during gas processing and store it deep underground in the Dupuy Formation. When fully operational, it is intended to be one of the largest dedicated CO₂ sequestration operations in the world.

Under regulatory approvals tied to the LNG project, Chevron committed to capturing and storing 80 % of the CO₂ removed from gas feedstock over a designated period. Development and implementation of the CCS component encountered multiple delays; while LNG production began in 2016–17, CCS operations did not start until August 2019.

Performance in the 2024–25 Fiscal Year

Chevron’s latest performance data for the Gorgon CCS facility — corresponding to the 2024–25 fiscal year — shows that:

The facility captured approximately 1.33 million tonnes of CO₂ during the year.

This level of capture is the lowest recorded since operations began in 2019.

The captured CO₂ represents about 25 % of the CO₂ that was removed from associated gas fields supplying the Gorgon LNG plant, based on available analyses.

This year’s performance is lower than previous fiscal years, continuing a multi-year declining trend. For instance, in 2023–24, the project captured roughly 30 % of the CO₂ removed from the reservoir.

Technical Performance Metrics and Targets

When the project was approved, Chevron projected that the CCS system would capture about 3.5–4 million tonnes of CO₂ annually, equivalent to roughly 80 % of the CO₂ separated from gas feedstock on a rolling basis.

In practice, the facility has not met that regulatory target in any single year of operation. Analysis of performance from the start of injection in 2019 through 2023–24 shows that the project captured far less than its target capacity, with decreasing percentages of separated CO₂ stored over time.

Technical and Operational Factors

Chevron has attributed recent underperformance to site-specific reservoir conditions, including issues with pressure management in the underground storage formation. The company states that remedial work is underway and anticipates that injection rates may increase once those technical activities are complete.

The timetable for when CCS injection rates might return to higher levels has not been publicly detailed in Chevron’s performance reporting.

Cost and Economic Context

Declining injection rates have implications for the unit cost of CO₂ storage. Analyses commissioned by independent energy economic research groups indicate that underperformance has led to higher effective costs per tonne of CO₂ stored than originally projected. While exact figures vary by source and methodology, this trend arises because fixed operational costs are spread across fewer tonnes of CO₂ injected.

Scope of Emissions Covered

It is important to distinguish the emissions streams that the CCS system addresses:

Captured and stored CO₂: The project focuses on CO₂ that is separated from gas during processing for storage underground.

Total lifecycle emissions: The broader set of emissions includes CO₂ released when the produced natural gas is transported and combusted by end users (Scope 3 emissions). These are outside the direct scope of the CCS system’s capture statistics.

Because Gorgon CCS addresses only a portion of the emissions associated with the LNG project’s operations, analysts note that the captured volume compares to a fraction of total lifecycle emissions when accounting for end-use combustion of the gas.

Comparative and Industry Context

The Gorgon facility is part of a small number of large-scale CCS operations worldwide. Broader reporting on CCS deployment suggests that many projects have experienced technical challenges, lower-than-expected capture rates, or high operational costs relative to initial estimates.

Gorgon’s performance is frequently cited in industry analyses because it is among the largest CCS systems currently operational. Its multi-year underperformance has been cited in sector reports as one example of the variability in real-world CCS outcomes.

Note on Sources and Data Coverage

This report synthesizes publicly available performance figures from Chevron’s reporting and independent analyses by energy research groups and industry news outlets. It reflects reported capture statistics, technical explanations provided by Chevron, and contextual data on capture targets. It does not include proprietary internal model forecasts or undisclosed performance forecasts.

