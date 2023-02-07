Chairman McHenry Announces Financial Services Committee Republican ESG Working Group
Taps Huizenga to coordinate Republicans’ approach to ESG Environmental, Social, and Governance proposals.
The Chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, Patrick McHenry (NC-10), announced the formation of a Republican Working Group—led by Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee Chairman Bill Huizenga (MI-04)—to “combat the threat” to our capital markets posed by those on the far-left pushing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) proposals.
