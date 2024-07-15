CEVA Logistics recognized as 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Champion in Logistics in Poland
The purpose is to promote best practices in ESG and operations in line with sustainable development and to recognize companies that implement exemplary ESG strategies within their organizations.
CEVA Logistics recently received the 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Champion in Logistics award by the Forum of Women in Logistics in Poland. The award highlights achievements and commitment to corporate governance, gender equality and diversity projects.
The ESG Champion in Logistics competition is organized within the framework of the …