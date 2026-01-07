CES Unveiled always feels like you slipped into the future through a side door. Not the polished, keynote future with choreographed demos and celebrity hosts — the other future. The one built by small teams, half-finished prototypes, and founders who still have that look in their eyes like they haven’t slept since October.

And this year, a pattern is hard to ignore:

The hottest category isn’t “smart.” It’s present.

Devices that listen, watch, remember, nudge, and quietly intervene — not as a phone replacement, but as a new layer that sits on top of your life like invisible infrastructure.

Below are all 11 devices from your CES Unveiled run-through — and what they signal about where consumer tech is going next.

1) Omi — the “GPT on your neck” that turns your day into a summary

Omi’s pitch is blunt: clip it on in the morning, live your life, and at the end you get a clean record — summaries, action items, reminders, and “memory” you can search later. Omi says it’s used by 300,000+ people, which is a staggering number for something that still feels like a sci-fi accessory.

Two things make Omi stand out in this crowded “wearable memory” lane:

Always listening (with a button for direct questions). That’s the entire value proposition — it’s not a recorder you remember to use; it’s a recorder you forget is there.

Open-source + app marketplace: Omi claims 2,000+ apps that can route transcripts into workflows (think Slack updates, GitHub issues, automation chains), but only when you authorize the connection.

This is the “new frontier” in plain English: navigation vs. memory.

Omi isn’t trying to be smarter than you — it’s trying to keep you from dropping the thread.

2) mui Board Gen 2 — a smart home hub disguised as… wood

If most smart home hardware screams for attention, the mui Board tries to do the opposite: a wooden panel that looks like decor until it wakes up — soft dot-matrix LEDs under wood grain, built to reduce the “screen glare tax” we pay all day.

The surprising twist is how much health is creeping into “home control”:

mui is building a “calm tech” story around sleep, and the Gen 2 is tied to mmWave sensing — tracking sleep ambiently without a wearable.

Price has been reported around $999, with promos/sales commonly landing at $799.

The mui Board is a reminder that “AI hardware” doesn’t have to look like a robot. Sometimes it looks like a piece of furniture that quietly keeps score of your routines.

3) MagitiQ — the clip-on module that makes (almost) any glasses “smart”

Instead of asking you to buy a whole new pair of glasses, MagitiQ goes after the attachment point: a tiny module that clips onto eyewear and adds the core inputs — camera + microphone — so the system can interpret what you’re looking at and respond with contextual info.

In your transcript, the demo is sports: stare at a player, get names/stats — and the company’s broader promise is “search the world without pulling out your phone.” That’s a powerful vision, but it carries the obvious question: are we ready for more cameras pointed outward all day?

MagitiQ’s bet is that modular smart glasses will scale faster than brand-locked frames.

4) Sweekar AI Pocket Pet — Tamagotchi, but it actually learns you

Sweekar is a nostalgia bomb with a 2026 brain: a palm-sized “AI pet” that hatches, grows through stages, responds to care, and shapes its personality based on your interactions.

The key leap here is that Sweekar isn’t just a looped game. It’s trying to become a tiny companion with continuity — remembering patterns, preferences, and the vibe of how you treat it.

Pricing is still fuzzy, but early reporting has suggested something like $100–$150 when it launches.

5) SwitchBot Niko — the home companion pet that can feel jealousy

Niko is where “cute” collides with something more human than we expected: it can show emotions like happy, sad… and jealous — especially if you give attention to another pet/robot.

It also leans into recognition:

identifying faces / voices

responding to gestures

greeting you when you return

This is not a productivity product. It’s an emotional interface product — and CES is signaling that “AI at home” isn’t just thermostats anymore.

6) AI-Tails — the cat feeder that tries to detect pain before you do

AI-Tails takes a simple daily ritual — eating and drinking — and turns it into a data stream:

measures food/water intake

captures temperature

uses a camera for facial expression analysis to flag possible pain or early illness

pushes alerts to an app if something looks off

It’s basically “preventive care” wearing the costume of a feeder. In the same way wearables turned steps and heart rate into a personal dashboard, AI-Tails is trying to do that for pets — without requiring a collar or a vet visit first.

7) GLYDE Smart Hair Clipper — auto-fade hardware + an AI coach

GLYDE is the rare CES product that’s both hilarious and… kind of inevitable.

The pitch:

Pair the clipper with a Fade-Band (a wearable guide)

The clipper adjusts cutting length automatically as you move, aiming for a cleaner fade with fewer mistakes

Add an AI “coach” layer for guidance and style suggestions

Some reports peg it at around $150 with expected shipping in summer 2026.

This is consumer robotics in miniature: not a humanoid, but a tool that corrects you in real time while you do something physical.

8) Kamingo — a snap-on e-bike converter that preserves “regular bike mode”

Kamingo’s whole vibe is: “You already own a bike you like. Keep it.”

It’s a modular kit:

friction-assist motor

battery pack

controller + pedal sensor

multiple modes (pure electric / assist / standby for normal biking)

The system emphasizes speed of attachment (seconds once you’ve set it up) and claims 750W peak power and up to 90km range, depending on configuration and use.

It’s also listed in CES Innovation Awards materials.

This is the “conversion economy” showing up in mobility: rather than replacing your whole device, you upgrade it with a layer.

9) Seattle Ultrasonics C-200 — the ultrasonic chef’s knife that cuts with less force

This one is pure CES joy: a chef’s knife that uses piezoelectric (PZO) ceramic crystals to send ultrasonic energy into the blade, driving micro-vibrations at roughly 33kHz, so it slices with less force and behaves sharper than it is.

According to the company, the C-200 is $399 (with a bundle option that includes a charging tile).

It’s currently positioned as a small-company, direct-to-consumer product, with preorder shipping timelines shown on the site.

Not everything at CES is “AI.” Some of it is simply: what if a familiar tool worked better?

10) Pebble Round 2 — the “anti-phone-on-your-wrist” smartwatch comeback

Pebble’s return is a statement against feature bloat.

Round 2 leans into:

color e-paper (legible, low-power)

simple, notification-first utility

up to ~2 weeks battery life

$199 price point with shipping timelines listed for 2026

It’s not trying to replace your phone. It’s trying to rescue you from it — a small but meaningful difference that a lot of people suddenly miss.

11) Pebble Index 01 — a $75 “external memory” ring that lasts years

Index 01 is the cleanest “memory vs. navigation” product at CES because it’s basically one function done relentlessly:

press button

speak a thought

it records, syncs when your phone is near, and turns it into notes/reminders with on-device processing

The hook is friction:

$75 entry price (at least for early batches)

no recharging — it uses small hearing-aid-style batteries designed to last about two years under average use

This isn’t a “wearable” in the fitness sense. It’s a wearable bookmark for your brain.

The real story: CES 2026 is building “life infrastructure,” not just gadgets

Put all 11 on the same table and you can see the new consumer stack forming:

Always-on capture (Omi, MagitiQ)

Calm interfaces (mui Board, Pebble Round 2)

Emotional companionship (Sweekar, Niko)

Preventive monitoring (AI-Tails)

Tool correction in the physical world (GLYDE, Kamingo, C-200)

Tiny personal memory systems (Pebble Index 01)

It’s less “apps on a phone,” more devices that orbit you — each doing one job: remember, guide, track, convert, coach, cut, or comfort.

And it raises the only question that matters going forward:

If these devices are always present… who do they serve first — you, or the ecosystem they plug into?

