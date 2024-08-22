Celebrating the Life of Autry Stephens: A Titan of the Oil Industry and a Pillar of His Community
Raised in a farming family, "The Oil Whisperer" learned the value of hard work and community service from an early age.
Autry Stephens, the legendary founder and CEO of Endeavor Energy Resources, was more than just a titan of the oil industry—he was a man whose life was marked by hard work, visionary leadership, and an unwavering commitment to his community.
Born into humble beginnings, Stephens epitomized the American Dream, building one of the largest privately-held oil…