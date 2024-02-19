Caterpillar Oil & Gas Launches Battery Storage System for Sustainable Drilling
New method boasts 30% fuel cost savings with natural gas, 85% fuel cost savings with field gas and up to 81% reduction in NOx.
Caterpillar Oil & Gas announced the launch of the Cat Hybrid Energy Storage Solution to help drillers and operators cut fuel consumption, lower total cost of ownership (TCO) and reduce environmental impact in today’s oil and gas operations.
The custom-designed battery storage system stores excess power from the job site and then discharges it as needed.…