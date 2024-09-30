Case Study Finds Podcast Host-Read Ads Were ‘A Win’ For Lexus
Audacy says the campaign didn’t just meet expectations; it exceeded them. Lexus’s podcast ads outperformed Nielsen benchmarks, delivering high scores across all brand metrics.
Podcast ads can sell mattresses and meal delivery kits sight unseen, but what about a product that costs tens of thousands of dollars? Audacy is releasing the results of a case study it conducted with Lexus to measure how well podcast ads perform. The results suggest other carmakers should follow Lexus’ lead.
The study began with the creation of a series…