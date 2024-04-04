Carlin Estate Settles Suit against ‘Dudesy’ Podcast over Episode that Features Comedian Soundalike
The estate of the late comedian George Carlin has settled its lawsuit against the Dudesy podcast and its hosts Will Sasso and Chad Kultgen for copyright infringement over an episode they released Jan. 9 titled “George Carlin Resurrected.” Under the agreement, the episode will be removed from the Dudesy’s podcast and YouTube feeds. The hosts have also ag…