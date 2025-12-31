For decades, a simple explanation for prehistoric giants captured the public imagination: there was more oxygen back then. Dinosaurs were enormous, insects were massive, and the air itself seemed supercharged. The idea stuck because it felt intuitive. More oxygen meant more energy. More energy meant bigger life.

The explanation wasn’t wrong—but it was incomplete.

As science matured, the oxygen theory evolved into something more nuanced and far more instructive, not just about biology, but about how we now talk about carbon, control, and confidence in managing planetary systems.

To understand where today’s carbon debate loses the plot, we first have to understand what oxygen actually did—and what it never did.

The Original Oxygen Theory: Why Size Once Made Sense

During the Carboniferous Period (roughly 359–299 million years ago), atmospheric oxygen levels reached an estimated 30–35%, compared to today’s ~21%. Fossils from this era reveal dragonfly-like insects with wingspans over two feet and millipede-like arthropods longer than a person.

This relationship was not speculative. Insects breathe through diffusion rather than lungs. Higher atmospheric oxygen allows oxygen to penetrate deeper into tissues, enabling larger body sizes. Laboratory experiments and fossil evidence align cleanly on this point.

So the early conclusion made sense:

Higher oxygen allowed larger life.

For insects, the theory holds almost perfectly.

Then dinosaurs complicated everything.

Dinosaurs Forced the Theory to Grow Up

Dinosaurs dominated the Mesozoic Era, long after oxygen levels peaked. In fact, much of the Jurassic and Cretaceous experienced oxygen concentrations similar to—or even lower than—modern levels.

Yet dinosaurs became the largest land animals in Earth’s history.

This forced a scientific reframing. Oxygen clearly mattered, but it wasn’t the cause of gigantism. It was the enabler.

The revised understanding separated fuel from machinery:

Oxygen provided capacity

Evolutionary design determined outcome

Dinosaurs succeeded because of integrated systems:

Highly efficient, bird-like one-way respiratory flow

Hollow, lightweight bones

Long, continuous growth cycles

Metabolic strategies that balanced energy use rather than maximizing it

Oxygen was the horsepower.

Evolution was the engine.

That distinction becomes critical when we turn to carbon.

Carbon’s Long, Misunderstood History

Carbon dioxide has never been a static background gas. Over Earth’s history, atmospheric CO₂ has ranged from thousands of parts per million to levels far below today’s. These swings were not failures of planetary management—they were the result of geology, biology, and time.

The most important dynamic is simple:

Plants take in carbon dioxide

Plants release oxygen

When plant matter is buried, carbon is removed from circulation

Oxygen slowly accumulates

The Great Oxidation Event, roughly 2.4 billion years ago, marked the first major atmospheric oxygen rise, driven by photosynthetic microbes. It took hundreds of millions of years of carbon burial before oxygen reached biologically transformative levels.

Later, during the Carboniferous:

Vast swamp forests absorbed enormous amounts of CO₂

Dead plant matter became coal

Carbon was locked underground

Oxygen accumulated in the atmosphere

This was not optimization. It was planetary accounting.

Plants, Carbon, and the Time Lag We Forget

A common modern assumption is that increasing plant growth quickly increases oxygen. Historically, that’s false.

In the short term:

Forests absorb carbon

Oxygen production and consumption largely balance out

In the long term:

When carbon is removed from circulation through burial

Atmospheric composition slowly changes

Oxygen increases lag carbon drawdown by millions of years, not decades.

Earth responds on geologic time. Human systems demand quarterly results.

That mismatch—more than carbon concentration itself—is where modern anxiety takes root.

When a Molecule Becomes a Lever

Carbon dioxide did not become controversial because it changed. It became controversial because authority over it did.

Once carbon could be measured precisely, modeled globally, and tracked digitally, it stopped being a background condition of life and became a tool of governance. Carbon did not gain intent or agency. Institutions gained leverage.

When a molecule becomes a lever, decisions about land, labor, energy, and movement no longer flow from local conditions. They flow from centralized control structures built around data, targets, and compliance.

At that point, the debate shifts:

From ecology to enforcement

From stewardship to permission

From adaptation to alignment

Carbon becomes less about chemistry and more about control.

Speed vs. Scale: The Variable That Actually Matters

Earth has handled far higher carbon levels than today—often while producing more biomass, more oxygen, and greater biodiversity. What the planet has never experienced before is rapid, centralized intervention at global scale, driven by political timelines rather than biological ones.

Nature adjusts slowly:

Forests sequester carbon over centuries

Sedimentary burial takes millennia

Atmospheric oxygen shifts over tens of millions of years

Human governance systems are built for speed.

The friction between those clocks—not carbon itself—is where instability emerges.

Carbon Markets and the Permission Economy

Once carbon is monetized, activity becomes conditional.

A forest becomes a ledger entry

A farmer becomes a compliance actor

An energy producer becomes a carbon manager

A community becomes a data point

Carbon markets do not inherently reduce emissions. They reallocate authority over land use, energy access, and economic development.

The central question quietly shifts from:

Is this ecosystem healthy?

to:

Who controls the credit?

That difference matters more than most models admit.

Oxygen’s Forgotten Lesson

Oxygen did not rise because life was regulated.

It rose because carbon was removed from circulation naturally—through growth, burial, and time.

No central planner optimized the atmosphere.

No global authority capped emissions.

No compliance framework engineered abundance.

The system worked because it was distributed, adaptive, and decentralized.

Control did not create oxygen abundance.

Biological freedom did.

Carbon Is Not the Villain — Control Is

This is not an argument against science, measurement, or responsibility. It is an argument against confusing management with mastery.

Carbon is not a moral actor.

Oxygen is not a policy outcome.

Ecosystems do not respond to spreadsheets.

The lesson from Earth’s deep history is humbling:

Life thrives not under tight control, but under resilient balance.

Carbon was never the villain.

Control was.

The giants didn’t disappear because oxygen fell.

They disappeared because evolution changed lanes.

Carbon continues to cycle—quietly, patiently—as it always has.

And history suggests that when humans try to out-engineer planetary systems, the systems eventually remind us who is actually in charge.

Jason Spiess is an multi-award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, producer and content consultant. Spiess, who began working in the media at age 10, has over 35 years of media experience in broadcasting, journalism, reporting and principal ownership in media companies. Spiess is currently the host of several newsmagazine programs that air across a 22 radio stations and podcasts worldwide through podcast platforms, as well as a combined Substack and social media audience of over 500K followers. Connect with Spiess on LinkedIn or Follow his personal professional site Spiess On Earth

ESG University republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

