Carbon Summit Pipeline Won’t Capture all Carbon Emitted, Iowa Republicans Plan to Sue
A group of Iowa Republican lawmakers plan to ask federal and state courts to rule that the Iowa Utilities Commission acted illegally and unconstitutionally in its approval of a controversial pipeline.
Above Picture: Iowa State Rep. Charley Thomson, R-Charles City, speaks against a permit for Summit Carbon Solutions at a gathering July 10, 2024, in Coon Rapids. (Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch)
A company proposing an $8 billion carbon dioxide pipeline through eastern South Dakota says the project would be good for the environment.
The claim is based …