Canada’s Major Rail Carriers Shut Down
A last-ditch meeting Tuesday between Canadian Minister of Labour and Seniors Steven MacKinnon, union and railroad representatives failed to push the parties toward a new contract.
A lockout of union workers shut down Canada’s two major rail carriers Thursday.
With the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference unable to get new labor deals with Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Kansas City, trains stopped running shortly after midnight.
